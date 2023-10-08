Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr put in another fantastic display yesterday as Spurs managed to defeat a stubborn Luton Town side.

The Senegalese international posted on social media after helping Spurs reach the top of the Premier League.

It’s a mark of how well Ange Postecoglou’s side are playing right now that even when some of his forwards are having an off day, they find a way to win.

Both Richarlison and Son Heung-min will be disappointed with their performances yesterday.

However, centre-back Micky Van de Ven stepped up and delivered the all-important goal that earned Spurs all three points.

The Brazilian was hooked at half-time after two incredible chances in the opening minutes, as Postecoglou was forced to respond to Yves Bissouma’s red card.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg put in a performance that will encourage Tottenham fans as he’ll undoubtedly be starting against Fulham after the international break.

He partnered Pape Matar Sarr in Tottenham’s midfield who once again starred against Luton as he continues to improve at a rapid rate.

From regularly being an unused substitute last season under Antonio Conte, Sarr appears to be one of the first names on Ange Postecoglou’s team sheet.

Sarr stars for Tottenham vs. Luton

Sarr posted two pictures on Instagram of him dribbling and a snap of him applauding Tottenham’s travelling support alongside the caption: “Three more!”

His teammates rushed to celebrate his performance, with Emerson Royal sharing his Brazilian-themed nickname, “Papinho.”

Vice-captain James Maddison simply said: “Brilliant today mate,” while Micky Van de Ven couldn’t hide his excitement by adding: “PAPEEEEE.”

The £10,000-a-week midfielder is going to face a much more challenging task staying in the team soon.

Sarr appears to have seen off Tottenham academy graduate Oliver Skipp who came on for Maddison in the closing stages against Luton.

However, Rodrigo Bentancur is slowly nearing a return to action, despite being pulled out of training a few weeks ago.

He was arguably Tottenham’s best player last season before he suffered a horrific season-ending injury.

Sarr might struggle to keep the Uruguayan out of the side, but the fact that there’s even a debate over that position shows how far he’s come this season.