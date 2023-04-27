James Collins singles out £25m Liverpool player for praise after West Ham game











Pundit James Collins has suggested that Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara was the difference between the two sides last night.

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast, Collins was reviewing Liverpool’s 2-1 win over West Ham United last night.

It was a third win on the bounce for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they look to end their Premier League campaign on a high.

Qualification for all three European competitions can’t be ruled out at this stage of the season.

West Ham came into the game on a high, having dragged themselves away from an intense relegation battle.

The hosts played well and took the lead through Lucas Paqueta in the 12th minute.

However, a lovely finish from Cody Gakpo saw the teams go into the break level.

A thunderous header from Joel Matip ended up being the difference between the two sides.

Collins was quick to praise the impact Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara had on the game.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After coming for Jordan Henderson on the hour mark, he provided Liverpool with a much-needed sense of control.

The Spaniard was involved in the big talking point at the end of the game that had David Moyes seething at full-time.

Thiago Alcantara Liverpool’s standout player – Collins

Reviewing his old side’s game against the Reds, Collins said: “Liverpool could have gone on and scored a few more. First and foremost, it was a great game.

“Straight from the outset, you could tell it was going to be a great game.

“Both teams went at it in the right frame of mind, the right way about it and the intensity I’ve got to say was immense from the start.

“Liverpool brought Thiago on, which sort of changed the game, he started controlling it, but at the end of the day, we’ll be talking about the handball in the last couple of minutes.”

The £25m midfielder was subject to a huge penalty shout in the closing stages after the ball struck his arm in the box.

Referee Chris Kavanagh waved West Ham’s protests away, although the ambiguous handball rule may have saved the 32-year-old.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Thiago Alcantara has been in and out of the Liverpool team all season due to injury.

His fitness record since arriving at Anfield has been concerning, but he’s a quality player when fit.

Thiago’s defensive output has been questioned, but he’s one of Liverpool’s best players when in possession.

Jamie Carragher urged Klopp to put Thiago straight back into the team a few weeks ago.

However, the form of Curtis Jones in recent games has made it impossible to include him from the start.

