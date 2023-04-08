‘Straight in that team’: Jamie Carragher urges Jurgen Klopp to unleash his ‘special’ player against Arsenal











Speaking on the Sky Sports Essential Football Podcast, Jamie Carragher has been previewing Liverpool vs Arsenal this weekend and he’s stated that Thiago Alcantara should start if he is fit enough to.

The ‘special’ midfielder has been out of action for two months with a hip injury, but after being pictured in training, many are hoping that he’ll be back fit and ready to play sooner rather than later.

Carragher has discussed Thiago’s situation, and he says that he’d put the Spaniard straight into the starting XI if he’s fit enough to play in this game.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Start Thiago

Carragher gave his verdict on the Spaniard.

“It will be interesting to see what role Thiago plays whether he goes on the bench and he comes on or if he starts the game. Only Jurgen Klopp knows how fit Thiago is, but if there’s no chance of a recurrence of an injury I’d probably start him. If he’s anywhere near I would be putting Thiago straight in that team and trying to get the foot on the ball and a bit of possession and creativity from that position,” Carragher said.

Vital

Thiago’s presence in this team will be vital in this game.

The midfield battle will be huge as Arsenal head to Anfield this weekend, and the ‘special‘ midfieder is really the only player who can seemingly go blow-for-blow with Arsenal at the moment.

Indeed, as we all know, the Reds’ midfield has been putrid as of late, but the presence of Thiago brings an element of control and calmness to that area of the pitch.

Liverpool need win the midfield battle if they’re going to get anything against Arsenal, and having Thiago available will be vital.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Show all