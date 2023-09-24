Joel Piroe put in another fantastic performance for Leeds United as they defeated Watford at Elland Road yesterday.

Piroe took to social media to celebrate a 3-0 win as he got himself on the score sheet once again.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke will be very pleased with their recent progress.

The club had a tough start to the season with transfer rumours hanging over many of the squad at the time.

Plenty of the players who featured in the Premier League last season have now moved on, but the stability Farke has overseen in recent weeks has been so important.

After the takeover, Leeds were also in a position to bring in some new signings as well.

Ethan Ampadu has done brilliantly in midfield, partnering exciting youngster Archie Gray.

However, Joel Piroe was one of the players to steal the limelight for Leeds against Watford yesterday.

He scored the opening goal just as he did against Millwall the weekend before and the visitor’s defence simply couldn’t cope with him.

Piroe stars for Leeds against Watford

Taking to Instagram after the match, Piroe celebrated the victory and gave a special shoutout to one of his teammates in particular.

The Dutchman said: “Great win! Ps. Not sure what I loved more @georginio.rutter : your skill or the way you celebrate.”

Rutter replied and mimicked his song and said: “I like it, I like it!”, while Jaidon Anthony thought he was on fire.

Georginio Rutter does deserve particular for his performance yesterday.

The young forward was phenomenal, earning praise from Michael Dawson for his passing.

Piroe himself commented on how the 21-year-old played which was in stark contrast to his performances last season.

Leeds now find themselves in the final play-off spot and are on a burgeoning unbeaten run.

After making the move from Swansea to Leeds to try and earn promotion, Piroe showed against Watford why he’s one of the best forwards in the league at this level.

Promotion campaigns are built off the back of having a rock-solid defence and a prolific goal scorer.

The Dutchman looks set to give Leeds the firepower they desire.