Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes were both impressed with new Newcastle United signing Harvey Barnes yesterday.

The 25-year-old winger posted on Instagram after making the perfect introduction at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle lifted their first piece of silverware of the season yesterday after winning the Sela Cup.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated Fiorentina on Saturday and put out a very different team against Villarreal yesterday.

The Spanish side didn’t stand a chance against a very strong Newcastle team.

They ran out 4-0 winners, with Jacob Murphy scoring from an unfamiliar right-back position and Joelinton finding the back of the net.

However, Newcastle fans were excited to see new signing Harvey Barnes in action and he duly delivered.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The one-time England international scored a brilliant brace that may have given Howe a selection headache.

Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes were both impressed with Barnes and will hope their new teammate can carry that form into the new season.

Newcastle have plenty of attacking options now and choosing which three are likely to start against Aston Villa on Saturday won’t be easy.

Murphy and Guimaraes impressed with Barnes

Posting on Instagram after the game, Barnes said: “Home debut, loved it @nufc.”

Murphy replied to his post and said: “Easy you,” while Guimaraes thought he was on fire.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It’s been a successful pre-season for Eddie Howe’s side and not just because they lifted a trophy yesterday.

Youngsters Lewis Miley and Elliot Anderson have shown they’re more than ready for first-team action.

It’s a blessing Newcastle are in European competition this season as it gives Howe plenty of games to give everyone a fair opportunity.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Guimaraes will be in a shoo-in to start on Saturday, while Barnes and Murphy might be fighting for the same spot in the team.

With Alexander Isak also likely to be starting on the wing with Callum Wilson playing through the middle and Miguel Almiron expecting more minutes, keeping everyone happy will not be easy.