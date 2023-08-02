Newcastle are undoubtedly one of the fittest squads in the Premier League.

The Magpies never stop running under Eddie Howe, and so many of their players appear to have unlimited engines.

Indeed, the likes of Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff can run all day, but apparently, Eddie Howe thinks one of the Magpies’ younger players is the fittest player at the club.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking on NUFC Matters, Howe is a big fan of Elliot Anderson, and apparently, Howe views the youngster is now genuinely the fittest player at Newcastle.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Anderson the fittest

Jacobs shared what he knows about Anderson.

“This is a really important season for Anderson, and as far as I understand it, Eddie Howe does see him as a part of his plans and he does see him as just about the fittest player in the squad too. He’s impressed with his attitude, he’s impressed with his playing time and he’s impressed with his training and application off the field as well,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Exciting

This is very exciting to hear.

When Anderson was coming through, we heard tons about his technical ability and potential, but it now sounds as though he’s growing to become much more than that.

Indeed, Anderson is completely buying into the Eddie Howe regime, he’s working harder than ever off the pitch, and he’s reaping the rewards.

We all know how much Howe values fitness in his players, so don’t be shocked if we see Anderson playing a key role for the Magpies this season.

This is certainly a young player who has a bright future ahead of him.