Jack Wilshere shares how Bukayo Saka reacted when Cesc Fabregas visited Arsenal training this season











Jack Wilshere has shared how Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reacted when Cesc Fabregas visited the Arsenal training ground.

Wilshere was speaking to Tubes on his YouTube channel about the Spanish legend’s visit to London Colney.

The 31-year-old is now in charge of Arsenal’s under-18 side, having had a hugely promising career cut short by injury.

Per Mertesacker put his trust in the midfielder to coach the Young Gunners, and is now desperate for him to remain at the club.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Wilshere has played with plenty of incredible footballers during his career, and can call upon them when he needs some advice.

There are few midfielders who would be a better example to Wilshere’s players than Cesc Fabregas.

He’s still plying his trade in Italy’s second tier, but is looking towards the next step of his career.

Wilshere has now shared what Bukayo Saka did when he saw Fabregas at the training ground working on his coaching badges.

It’s safe to say that even though he’s now a massive Premier League star, he’s still capable of being star struck.

Wilshere shares how Saka reacted to meeting Fabregas

Asked about the encounter by Tubes, Wilshere said: “Cesc [Fabregas] came in to help with us, and we were helping him with his coaching badges.

“We were sat down, having lunch or breakfast, and Saka comes and says hello to the young lads, and I can see him saying hello.

“And I see him, when he saw Cesc and he was like [pulls a shocked face], and he was asking Cesc for advice.

“You’ve just played 68 Premier League games, you’re probably our best player, just keep doing what you’re doing.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

As Wilshere said, it’s no surprise Saka was overwhelmed meeting Fabregas.

The Spanish World Cup winner would have been one of Saka’s idols growing up going through the Arsenal academy.

Fabregas wore the armband during his time at The Emirates, something Saka may well end up emulating too.

He’s now got a huge match against Manchester City to prepare for.

Saka has been backed to do something out of the ordinary on Wednesday, something Fabregas was capable of too.

Arsenal’s ‘Starboy’ is quickly becoming as much of a fan favourite at The Emirates as Fabregas.

Show all