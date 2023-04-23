O'Hara says Arsenal star can do something out of the ordinary vs City











Jamie O’Hara believes that no-one gives Arsenal a better chance of getting the result they need against Manchester City next week than Bukayo Saka – insisting that the 21-year-old can do something out of the ordinary.

The pundit was speaking on talkSPORT after Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup final with a win over Sheffield United at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola’s men will return to the Premier League title race with the door ever so slightly further ajar for them. Arsenal drew their third game in a row on Friday, needing a fightback to earn a point against Southampton.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Gunners now lead by five points, but have played two games more. It now feels as though Mikel Arteta’s men may well need a win at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to prevent the Cityzens from winning the title.

O’Hara backs Saka to steal the show against Manchester City

As things stand, that result may seem unlikely. City have all of the momentum right now. And they have a superb record against Gunners of late.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But O’Hara believes that Arsenal can take the points back to North London with them. And when he was asked how will they do that, he pointed to their young talisman.

“I actually think Arsenal can go there and get a result,” he told talkSPORT. “Saka, I look at Saka and I think you can win a game on your own.

“Ake’s injured, Laporte has played there today on the left side of a back three or this formation that they’re playing. And I genuinely believe Saka can go and cause some damage. He can do something out of the ordinary.”

It is certainly too soon to write Arsenal off. It is going to be an incredible effort for City to maintain this sensational form until the end of the campaign.

But it does feel that the Gunners do need to at least avoid defeat next week. They cannot afford for the gap to get any smaller before City have started to tackle their games in hand.

And players such as Saka will be ready to step up. The winger was the first player in the Premier League this season to reach double figures for goals and assists.

And he will be one of many who will feel that they have a point to prove after their three draws on the spin.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal react to becoming underdogs for the first time in some time.