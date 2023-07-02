Jack Wilshere has sent a message to Cesc Fabregas after the Arsenal legend announced his retirement from professional football.

The Spanish World Cup winner took to Instagram to share the news and was flooded with messages from the football world.

Cesc Fabregas burst onto the scene under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

He made his league debut on the opening day of the 2004/05 season against Everton.

Lining up alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Freddie Ljungberg, Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners.

Fabregas went on to captain Arsenal and saw the likes of Jack Wilshere come through the academy too.

The Spanish star played more than 300 games for the Gunners before heading to Barcelona.

There was some disappointment that when he returned to the Premier League, it was with London rivals Chelsea.

However, it’s hard to ignore that Fabregas has been one of the best midfielders England’s top flight has seen for some time.

Arsenal legend Wilshere sends Fabregas message after retirement

Taking to Instagram, Fabregas posted a long thank you and goodbye to professional football.

He received messages from plenty of his old Arsenal teammates, with Wilshere simply saying: “The best”.

Johan Djourou replied, “Ceski What a player and personality, the game will miss you! All the best in future.”

While defender Gael Clichy added: “Congratulations my guy the best for the rest,” and Phillipe Senderos said: “Congratulations brother!! Thanks for everything legend”

Fabregas went on to play for Monaco and Como after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Like Wilshere at Arsenal, Fabregas will now stay in football taking over the Italian club’s reserve and youth teams.

At his best, Fabregas was mesmerising to watch, controlling games from the centre of midfield.

The likes of Martin Odegaard will be hoping to emulate Fabregas’s success over the next few years.

The Spaniard has recently been complimentary about Granit Xhaka and Jakub Kiwior.

Now that he’s retired, Fabregas will have more time to keep an eye on his boyhood club.