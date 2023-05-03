Cesc Fabregas says Chelsea need a player just like £35m Arsenal star











Cesc Fabregas claims Chelsea need a player just like Granit Xhaka after watching the Arsenal midfielder’s display last night.

Frank Lampard’s difficult start to his return to Chelsea continued at the Emirates Stadium as his side suffered a 3-1 defeat.

The Blues were completely outclassed by their London rivals and found themselves 3-0 down in the first-half.

Arsenal took control of the game from the off and that was largely down to their dominance in the middle of the park.

Martin Odegaard bagged a brace and was named Man of the Match by Jamie Carragher. But it was Granit Xhaka who impressed former Arsenal and Chelsea man Cesc Fabregas on the night.

Fabregas says Chelsea need a player like Xhaka

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Fabregas told Xhaka that Chelsea are in need of a player like him in midfield.

“Granit, I think you showed today a clear example of what Chelsea were missing,” Fabregas said.

“Passion and hunger. You wanted it more than them, that is Granit at his best, and you played really well. Well done.”

Xhaka has completely turned his fortunes around at Arsenal after he was previously a bit of a liability.

The £35 million man would pick up far too many needless bookings and red cards in the past, but he seems to have channelled his aggression under Mikel Arteta.

Of course, Chelsea’s midfield seems to be lacking a bit of bite at the moment, with N’Golo Kante working his way back to full fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Blues will be hoping that a new manager can get the best out of what is clearly a talented squad. But it’s hard to disagree with Fabregas’ comments as Lampard’s men were completely outfought last night.

