‘I’ve got a chance’: 20-year-old player eyes Celtic first-team place after making debut under Ange Postecoglou

If there is one thing that can be said about Celtic it is that they have a plethora of young talent coming through the ranks.

From Dane Murray, Ben Summers, Mitchel Frame and Rocco Vata, the B team is full of youngsters champing at the bit to make it at the club. As is young Irish defender, Bosun Lawal.

The 20-year-old is currently enjoying a spell on loan at Fleetwood Town and is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland u21 squad.

Speaking to the press, Lawal says that he still has first-team ambitions at Celtic and aims to make them happen when he returns to the club at the end of the season.

Lawal said [Irish Daily Star print edition page 48], “I’ve got a chance at Celtic and making my debut in January helped me a lot.

“The old gaffer had faith in me and hopefully, Brendan (Rodgers) does as well after this loan.”

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Lawal was compared to Virgil van Dijk

Lawal has great potential to become a very good defender for Celtic. Tall, strong and physical, the young Irishman is also very composed on the ball for such a young player.

Once compared to Virgil van Dijk by former Celtic captain, Tom Boyd, Lawal is certainly very highly regarded at Paradise and whilst comparisons to van Dijk could put unnecessary pressure on his young shoulders, it is indicative of the ability the youngster already possesses.

Let’s see how Lawal gets on at Fleetwood Town this season and hopefully the experience he gains at the League One side will stand him in good stead for what lies ahead for him at Celtic.

