New Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has spoken about settling into life at the club after his transfer from Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s side in a deal worth up to £38 million after the German overhauled the Reds’ midfield during the window.

Gravenberch has already impressed Klopp and the fanbase since his arrival, with a stunning debut against LASK in the Europa League.

However, the Dutchman has admitted that he’s struggled with one thing since moving to Anfield.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Gravenberch on his accent troubles

Speaking in an interview for Saturday Social, Gravenberch admitted that he’s still struggling to understand the scouse accent.

“If I’m honest, when they speak sometimes I have to think hard and then I can sort of understand what they’re saying.

“Maybe in a couple of weeks, I can get used to it because it’s tough. My scouse accent is okay, but maybe if I’m here long enough it’ll get better!”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Gravenberch looking to be a solid addition

It’s safe to say Gravenberch hasn’t been rushed into action, which was definitely the right call from Klopp considering his lack of extended game time.

As he moves up the gears, and once he’s fully up to speed, it’ll be exciting to see how Gravenberch continues to fare for Liverpool.

£38 million may seem a hefty sum for a 21-year-old, but he certainly could turn into a world-class talent under Klopp’s guidance.