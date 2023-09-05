‘Shocked’: 28-year-old former Hoops player reflects on Brendan Rodgers comments about Celtic exit

Carl Starfelt has been talking to the media ahead of Sweden’s international double-header against Estonia and Austria.

The former Celtic star was asked about his reasons for leaving the club to join Celta Vigo and said that he was shocked to hear what his former manager, Brendan Rodgers, had to say about it.

At the time, Rodgers said, “Carl’s clearly in a really strong relationship and we all make decisions based on relationships or family.” [The Sun]

The Celtic manager was referencing Starfelt’s desire to be closer to Jacynta who also left Celtic this summer to join Sporting Lisbon. A claim that the Swedish defender denies.

Starfelt said [Expressen], “Of course it’s a plus. She and also my parents live in Lisbon, so it gets a little closer. But above all, it was football that decided. It was perhaps a little magnified in the media, so maybe I was a little shocked.

“When you leave, you get a bit sentimental, even though I’m convinced I’ll enjoy living in Spain. I will always be very grateful for my time at Celtic, you understand what a big club you have been a part of.

“I will look back on that when I retire, what good years I had there. I kept saying it would be something good for me to leave, and then this came up.”

Starfelt was certainly one of Celtic’s unsung heroes during his two years at the club. The 28-year-old was a rock at the heart of the Hoops defence beside Cameron Carter-Vickers but often got a hard time from sections of the Scottish media regarding his performances.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

However, his stay at Celtic was a successful one. A double picked up in his maiden season was followed up by a Treble last season as the Swede helped to rebuild Celtic’s domination of Scottish football after the disastrous ten-in-a-row season.

Now at Vigo, Starfelt is looking to take his career to the next step. In three appearances for his new club, the defender has helped Vigo to one win, and one draw and has suffered one defeat, albeit at the hands of Real Madrid.

And whilst the Celtic fans do miss his presence in the heart of the Hoops defence, they will undoubtedly wish him well in his new adventure in Spain.

