‘It would be strange’: Mario Balotelli makes bold claim ahead of Celtic vs Lazio tonight

The great thing about football is that it’s all about opinions. We all have one on the beautiful game and even the world’s superstars do as well.

Earlier this morning TBR Celtic wrote about what some of the world’s best players thought of the Celtic Park atmosphere on Champions League night.

It’s the one thing that could drive Celtic onto a positive result against Lazio. Plus, it’s always great to share what the major players in world football think of Celtic and the fans.

Which is why Mario Balotelli’s comments on tonight’s game at Paradise caught my eye. The fiery Italian, who has played for the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Inter Milan, made a bold prediction ahead of his fellow countrymen’s visit to Paradise tonight.

Balotelli turns up the heat on Celtic vs Lazio

Balotelli was asked about his thoughts on Lazio facing Celtic and if the Serie A side had any chance of picking anything up in Glasgow tonight.

Speaking to TVPlay in Italy, Ballotelli said, “If Lazio play well… It would be strange if Lazio didn’t win. It’s their fault they don’t win.”

Balotelli has completely written off Celtic. He is assuming that Lazio should win easily and his comments about it being strange already shows that he has made them outright favourites to win at Celtic Park.

This won’t bother the Celtic fans though. If anything, it should fire up the team and the supporters to raise their game and show Europe that Celtic Park is not an easy place to come to.

But what Balotelli has also done here is turn up the heat on a Lazio team that is already struggling for form and confidence. Assuming a win means that if they don’t get the three points tonight means that they have failed and that added pressure could benefit Brendan Rodgers‘ men.

Tonight promises to be a cracking tie. Celtic will be confident of getting a result with the Parkhead crowd behind them. Lazio, however, are under pressure and their manager is feeling it too. What a great time to face them and send them home with nothing.

