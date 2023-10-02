‘Crazy’: Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri shares what he’s fuming with ahead of Celtic game this week

As Celtic prepare for their crunch game against Lazio in the Champions League, it seems like Maurizio Sarri is seriously unhappy with the game’s governing bodies ahead of the Parkhead clash.

The Serie A side apparently has a raft of injuries ahead of the Wednesday night match and Sarri let loose on UEFA, FIFA and the Italian FA for the footballing calendar that has led to him sending his side to Glasgow without some of his top stars.

Sarri said [Daily Record print edition page 53], “I am ferociously p—– off at UEFA, FIFA and Serie A and all this gang for this crazy calendar. They are sending these guys to the slaughterhouse without anyone intervening.

“I don’t know who will be fit for the Celtic game because we have so many injuries.”

Celtic vs Lazio: The Italian side are struggling this season

So it seems Lazio have huge problems in the run-up to the big game on Wednesday night. The Italians lost again at the weekend to AC Milan.

The 2-0 defeat was their fourth in seven games and they languish in 15th place in the Serie A just four points off the drop zone. [Fox Sports News]

Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images

The Italians have only scored seven goals so far this season and have conceded ten. If Celtic can keep it tight at the back then chances will come that Kyogo Furuhashi could benefit from.

Lazio have lost to AC Milan, Juventus, Genoa and Lecce so far this season. However, they did defeat current Italian champions Napoli and have also beat Torino so they do have quality in their ranks to pull off a big result when required.

But do they have enough in their tank to do it at Celtic Park this week? The Hoops support will certainly be hoping not.

