 ‘Have problems’: Lorenzo Amoruso warns Lazio about something ‘incredible’ they will need to overcome to beat Celtic

Lorenzo Amoruso has told how Lazio will need to overcome one thing if they are to have any hope of taking something from Celtic Park in the Champions League tonight.

Amoruso, who used to play for Rangers and Blackburn Rovers, said that Maurizio Sarri‘s men will need to ignore the noise from the Parkhead crowd but has warned that it will not be easy for the Serie A side despite having experienced hostile atmospheres before.

Amoruso said [TV Play], “Lazio is not living up to expectations, this must be underlined. Celtic, in any case, are certainly inferior, but they will have the support of 57-58 thousand spectators who push the team.

“There are Lazio players who are used to these matches, but in words, it’s all easy. In Glasgow, and I know something about it, it’s not easy to play as opponents and the home team always benefits from it, there’s little to say.

“If Lazio doesn’t have the right attitude, thinking that the quality is enough to overwhelm Celtic’s competitive spirit, then they could have problems.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have hailed the ‘incredible’ Parkhead crowd

The Celtic Park crowd on a European night has been hailed as the best in world football by many of Europe’s top talents.

The crowd has played its part is roaring Celtic on to many famous victories and the atmosphere generated has wowed some world-class players.

Here is what some have said:

Cristiano Ronaldo: “The Celtic fans are incredible. It is always great to play there.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “It’s probably the best I have seen on the pitch.”

Steven Gerrard: “The incredible thing was the people, for an opposition player it is quite incredible, I have not seen a better atmosphere from the grounds I have visited.”

Lionel Messi: “We knew what they were going to be like in Glasgow but the way they were in Barcelona after they had just lost in the way they did was amazing.

“I have never seen anything like that before.”

Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Andres Iniesta: “The Celtic fans are very special and the club and players can be very proud of them. They are the best I have ever heard.”

There is no doubt the Parkhead crowd will play a huge part in this season’s Champions League campaign. Coming up against Lazio tonight, the players will be looking to the crowd to put the fear into the Serie A side and I have no doubt that they will.

Three points are a must if Celtic want to have any hope of progressing from this group and the crowd will undoubtedly will their team on to another famous victory tonight.

