Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ivan Toney, and the Brentford striker is said to be up for a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have had a great start to the new season, but if there’s one area of the pitch where many people think they need reinforcement, it’s up front. Toney is reportedly the man Mikel Arteta is keen to sign, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the latest on GiveMeSport.

Ivan Toney is up for a move to Arsenal

Ivan Toney was one of the best strikers in the Premier League last season, and if he wasn’t banned, he would’ve probably got himself a big move in the summer – perhaps to Arsenal.

The 27-year-old is a magnificent player. He is a complete striker, so much so that Declan Rice even compared him to Harry Kane, who is one of the best number nines in world football.

Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz up top, but none of them are capable of scoring 25 goals a season.

That’s the reason why many are backing Toney to make the move to Arsenal, and Jones has claimed that the striker is up for it. However, he feels this move is unlikely to happen in the January transfer window.

He said on GiveMeSport: “There continues to be a lot of noise around Ivan Toney potentially joining Arsenal but my understanding of the situation is that there has not even been a decision yet on Arsenal signing a striker, so to expect them to sign one at around £80 million really is a stretch.

“It seems pretty clear that Toney is up for that move, he’s talking about them in a very positive way and I don’t blame him for wanting to join a club like that.

“But it’s a lot of money and Arsenal are also having to weigh up if they might need some sort of backup to Bukayo Saka in the second half of the season so this is a very layered situation. And that’s before we even consider that spending big on Toney in January would seriously impact on their spending next summer.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible they sign him, because there is a level of interest that has been there for a while, but I am just urging some caution because going through with this is going to be a very significant moment.”

The Gunners should prioritise Pedro Neto

Many feel a prolific striker who can guarantee over 20 goals a season is the final piece of the jigsaw at Arsenal, and they definitely have a point there.

However, the main reason why the Gunners lost the Premier League title last season was not because they didn’t have someone like Toney, it’s because they didn’t have enough cover in case of injuries.

Arsenal have done well to rectify that, but there’s still one area of the pitch where they are in desperate need of cover – on the right wing as a backup for Bukayo Saka.

We feel Arteta should prioritise a move for Pedro Neto in January for that position, and reports have claimed that’s exactly what the Gunners boss is doing right now.