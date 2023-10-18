Ray Parlour thinks Arsenal should go and sign £60m player in January

Ray Parlour believes Brentford striker Ivan Toney would be a ‘good buy’ for Arsenal should they look to sign a new striker.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Ivan Toney ahead of the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta could look to bolster his forward options as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled to find the back of the net regularly.

Indeed, David Ornstein claims that Arsenal do have ‘some admiration’ for Toney as the 27-year-old looks set to leave Brentford.

Now, Parlour has suggested that Toney would be a good fit for Arteta’s side.

Parlour thinks Arsenal should sign Toney

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour claimed that Arsenal do need another striker if they wish to challenge for major honours.

“As I said before, when I’ve played in teams that were very successful, we’ve had four top strikers,” he said.

“I do believe that’s the place they need to be strengthened but it’s all about who’s available, what sort of money clubs want and see if it’s the right deal for Arsenal,” he added.

“Edu has done a great job so far with the recruitment.”

Parlour was then asked if Arsenal should target a Premier League proven striker and the Gunners legend admitted Toney would be a good option for them.

“It doesn’t really matter – whoever’s available and can do a job,” he said. “Ivan Toney would be a good buy so let’s see what happens.

“They’ve just got to concentrate now on getting to January and keep picking points up.”

Toney starred for Brentford last season as he bagged 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances.

The Englishman is currently serving an eight-month suspension after breaching FA gambling rules. But he will return to action in mid-January.

Brentford reportedly value Toney at around £60 million and it remains unclear whether Arsenal will target a new striker in January.

The Gunners have been searching for a right-winger to compete with Bukayo Saka and provide cover on both sides, with Pedro Neto heavily linked.

In our view, Arsenal need to add a prolific goalscorer to their squad and Toney would certainly fit the bill. The Bees striker also boasts a brilliant all-around game and would provide a real physical presence up front.