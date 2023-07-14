Levi Colwill will not be leaving Chelsea this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who has been speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the defender amid links to both Tottenham and Liverpool.

Both Spurs and Jurgen Klopp’s side have shown an interest in signing Colwill as of late, but according to Jones, nobody at Chelsea is ready to entertain any sort of conversation about a transfer for the £40m player.

Quite the contrary. In fact, Jones says that Chelsea are expecting Colwill to be in line for a first-team shot next season and he could even sign a new contract.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Colwill won’t leave

Jones shared what he knows about the defender.

“No, it really is that easy. There is no suggestion from anyone at Chelsea that they will consider losing him. It’s the opposite of that. They expect he will be in line to be playing in the first-team and signing a new contract, it’s just not one they’re willing to consider,” Jones said.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Shouldn’t sell

Chelsea have made some massive mistakes when it comes to selling young players in recent years.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah and Romelu Lukaku were all sold by Chelsea before they should have been, and the Blues need to be wary of making that same mistake again.

The west London club have one of the best academies in football and Colwill could well be the jewel in the crown in terms of this next crop coming through.

Chelsea are making the right decision in terms of keeping hold of Colwill, and while it’s a blow for Tottenham and Liverpool, Chelsea need to stand firm here.