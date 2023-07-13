Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to bolster their defensive ranks over the coming weeks.

The Spurs defence struggled last term and new boss Ange Postecoglou is seemingly looking for reinforcements.

Two defenders have been linked particularly heavily with Tottenham in recent weeks.

The names of Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven have been doing the rounds a fair bit.

However, Tottenham are reportedly also looking at Chelsea defender Levi Colwill of late.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Journalist Nizaar Kinsella has now provided an update on Spurs’ interest in the Blues ace.

Tottenham are “another club that like Levi Colwill”, he wrote on Twitter.

Kinsella also claimed that, while Spurs are in talks over Van de Ven, the deal “could collapse”.

As well as Tottenham,, the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton are apparently also in pursuit.

However, Chelsea don’t seem keen on selling, and Kinsella feels Colwill will stay put.

Our view

Colwill is an outstanding young defender who has lots of talent and an incredibly high ceiling.

We’ve all seen what he’s capable of in the Premier League, having impressed for Brighton on loan last term.

According to the Daily Mail, the Seagulls are willing to pay £40million to sign him permanently.

Colwill also shone for England Under-21s as they won the European championships earlier this summer.

He won’t be an easy signing for Spurs – or any other suitors – to pull off, but he’s good enough to make it worth a try.

It’s also alarming to hear Kinsella suggest that Tottenham’s pursuit of Van de Ven risks collapsing.

Let’s hope Spurs have good contingency plans to quickly turn their attentions elsewhere in case this happens.