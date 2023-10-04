‘Interesting’: Craig Moore says Tom Rogic told him about his next career path after retiring

Former Rangers defender, Craig Moore, has said that Tom Rogic told him about his next career path after retiring from football.

The Celtic Invincible legend retired this week to concentrate on his family. Rogic left Celtic last summer and signed with West Brom in the English Championship.

He was released in May and has been a free agent ever since. Now newly retired, Moore said that he once met up with Rogic in London where the former Celtic hero detailed where he sees his next career move.

Moore said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He was a wonderful football player. As a young player in Australia and the way that he’s made his journey.

“He’s come across [to Scotland] he’s done ever so well at Celtic. Spent, what, 10 years, over 20 trophies. You couldn’t meet a nicer guy. One interesting thing he did say when I did see him in London, he goes, ‘Moorey, I wouldn’t mind becoming an agent one day’.

“He says, ‘That might be something that I speak to you about when I’m finished.’

“It was interesting.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rogic was a great servant for Celtic and if he does become an agent, the club could tap into Rogic’s knowledge of the Australian game to find the new, well, Tom Rogic!

And the great thing about Rogic is that he knows what it takes to be a success at Celtic. He will have first-hand knowledge of players who have the right mentality to cope with the pressure of playing in the Glasgow goldfish bowl.

Whatever route he takes, he will be wished well by every Celtic supporter after all the great memories and trophies he delivered for the club.

