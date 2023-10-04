Josip Juranovic now reacts with two words after the news that Tom Rogic has retired

Josip Juranovic has reacted to the news that Tom Rogic has retired from football with an excellent two-word response on Instagram.

Both players were teammates at Celtic during Ange Postecoglou‘s first season at the club and helped to deliver a league and cup double.

Rogic left Celtic in the summer of 2021, whilst Juranovic was sold to Union Berlin in the following January window.

The respect for Rogic is clear as Juranovic left this classy reply on Celtic’s Instagram post thanking Rogic for his service at the club.

Tom Rogic is a true Celtic legend

Amassing over 20 trophies at Celtic, the Australian wowed the support with his performances for the club over the years.

Rogic created so many special moments at Celtic but there are two that rank up there with the best for me.

His last-minute goal in the 2017 Scottish Cup Final that secured the Invincibles Treble will be widely regarded as an iconic one in Celtic’s recent history.

That was the goal that sparked the club’s incredible charge to a Quadruple Treble and the total domination of Scottish football.

His goal against Rangers where he curled in a 25-yard peach at Ibrox is another that will live long in my memory. Any goal against Rangers does but that one was truly remarkable.

All at TBR Celtic wish Rogic all the best for his future and thank him for the precious memories he delivered at Celtic.

