Chelsea ready to launch bid to sign ‘excellent £50m Tottenham target

Chelsea are ready to make their move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as they look to beat Tottenham to a deal.

The Blues are looking for a new goalkeeper for Mauricio Pochettino. The incoming manager has made it clear he wants a top number one and Chelsea will listen to offers for both Kepa and Edouard Mendy.

And according to The Evening Standard, Chelsea are ready to make their move for Onana in the coming days.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Chelsea to bid for Andre Onana

According to The Evening Standard, Chelsea are readying a bid after being impressed once again with Onana in this weekend’s Champions League final.

The stopper made a number of good saves and was calm in possession for the Italian side. It’s claimed Inter will look for at least £50m for Onana, who has emerged as one of Europe’s top goalkeepers.

News of Chelsea making a move for the ‘excellent‘ Onana will be a blow for Tottenham. The North London club were believed to be considering their own bid as recent as ten days ago.

Of course, their interest has since turned to David Raya and they might be willing to let Chelsea have a run at this one if it means they land Raya.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The perfect signing

All the best teams have a brilliant goalkeeper and for too long now, Chelsea have struggled in that department.

At one moment in time, it looked like Mendy was the man. But he has fallen off a cliff and doesn’t seem to have the trust of coaching staff.

Onana fits the bill perfectly for the Blues. Just as he does for Tottenham and more.

If Chelsea do get this one over the line, it’s a brilliant start to the summer for Todd Boehly.