‘Incredible’ Tottenham player now advancing on move to PL rivals, he’s not in Postecoglou’s plans

Tottenham Hotspur’s London rivals Fulham are now thought to be advancing in their move to sign full-back Sergio Reguilon before the window shuts.

That’s according to The Telegraph who shared that Fulham are currently ahead of Manchester United in any pursuit.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

It was earlier revealed that United were considering a deal in the wake of a fresh injury to Luke Shaw.

Fulham themselves are still short of a left-back this season.

Antonee Robinson looks in no danger of losing his starting spot even if a player like Reguilon was signed before Deadline Day.

But with Layvin Kurzawa returning to Paris Saint Germain from his loan there’s a distinct lack of cover in the area.

Tottenham are of course reported to want to offload Reguilon and it would appear that 26-year-old is not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Reguilon hasn’t featured in any of Spurs’ league squads this season.

Destiny Udogie is currently doing a fine job in the role with Ben Davies on the bench in support.

Fulham are advancing with their interest to sign Tottenham’s Reguilon

Fulham have also been strongly linked with a move for Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne today.

And whilst some Spurs fans may worry that might interfere with a departure for Reguilon, it seems unlikely to do so.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Marco Silva is known to enjoy having strong competition at full-back and you would imagine that Castagne is instead intended to challenge Kenny Tete.

Tottenham fans will probably be very excited to see if their side do have plans to add before the window closes.

And reports suggest that timely departures will be key to this.

It’s both promising and unsurprising that ‘incredible’ Sergio Reguilon is drumming up so much interest from Premier League sides.

Promising because Spurs need to sell players as mentioned, and unsurprising because it’s almost been forgotten how good Reguilon has been in England at times.

And if Fulham’s pursuit of Tottenham’s Reguilon materializes, he should be a very strong addition under Marco Silva.