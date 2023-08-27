Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas claims Manchester United have looked at the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon before next week’s deadline.

Thomas took to social media platform X on Saturday evening and shared an update on Reguilon’s future.

United could be in the market for a new left-back before the window closes following Luke Shaw’s injury.

Tyrell Malacia is also currently sidelined and Erik ten Hag was forced to move Diogo Dalot out to left-back in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Sergio Reguilon has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham after returning from a loan spell with Atletico Madrid.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The £32 million man is currently behind both Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies in the pecking order at Tottenham.

And Thomas claims both United and Fulham have looked at signing the Spaniard.

United looking at Reguilon

Thomas claims Reguilon is among a host of left-back options United are currently exploring.

Fulham are prioritising a move for Timothy Castagne at this moment in time, but Reguilon could leave Tottenham before next week’s deadline.

Reguilon doesn’t seem to be in Ange Postecoglou’s plans at this stage and is yet to feature under the Aussie this season.

Of course, Spurs have got off to a flyer and Udogie has put in some encouraging displays at left-back.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

It certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see Reguilon move on before the transfer window slams shut but a move to Old Trafford would certainly raise a few eyebrows.

The 26-year-old has largely struggled during his time in England and he doesn’t seem like the best fit to replace Luke Shaw, even on a short-term basis.