'Incredible' Tottenham managerial target has told his players he won't be leaving











Ruben Amorim has reportedly reassured his Sporting CP players that he won’t be leaving this summer, after claims Tottenham Hotspur want him.

Tottenham face a crucial summer ahead as they bid to replace Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici before next season.

Paratici left his role as managing director of football last month following a worldwide ban from football activities by FIFA.

Of course, Conte left the club by mutual consent back in March following his explosive rant after the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

It’s left Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy with plenty to sort out ahead of the summer, with the search for a new manager seemingly at the top of his priority list.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a host of names over the past couple of months, but they seem to be narrowing down their shortlist.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed this week that Ruben Amorim remains on Tottenham’s wish list, alongside Arne Slot and Ange Postecoglou.

But Record reports that Amorim has informed his squad that he plans to stay in Portugal next season.

Amorim has told Sporting players he’s not leaving

The Portuguese outlet claims that Amorim has assured his Sporting CP players that he will stay on as manager next season.

It comes after the 38-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham.

The Times reported earlier this month that Amorim has already held talks with Spurs and is keen to move to north London.

But it’s interesting to hear that he’s told his Sporting CP squad that he will stay on as head coach next season.

If reports are true, this could mean that Tottenham have decided to prioritise other targets or Amorim has simply decided to remain in Lisbon.

Amorim has been labelled an ‘incredible’ manager due to his impressive spell with Sporting. He seems like a good fit for Tottenham given his track record with developing players.

Yet, Tottenham seem to be prioritising a move for Arne Slot at this moment in time and the Dutchman has emerged as the favourite for the job.

