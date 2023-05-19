'One of the best managers in the world' on Tottenham shortlist - Fabrizio Romano











Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Tottenham Hotspur manager search.

The transfer insider said on the Here We Go podcast Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim remain on the Spurs wishlist.

Those two have been among the most reported names still in the running for the Tottenham job.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Romano also mentioned Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as a candidate the Spurs board is still considering.

“Arne Slot is a candidate for sure, he’s really appreciated internally,” said Romano. “Tottenham are discussing his name.

“Ruben Amorim remains a manager appreciated at Tottenham after his excellent job at Sporting.

“And also Postecoglou as one of the candidates for the job. For sure these three names are on the list.”

‘Doing an amazing job’

After the Julian Nagelsmann disappointment last week, this seems like a fairly decent shortlist for Spurs to pursue.

All three are great managers who have done amazingly well in their current jobs.

Out of those three, Postecoglou is perhaps the one who has had the least coverage in terms of Tottenham links.

Nevertheless, he’s a great option for Spurs, having made a name for himself as a top manager and serial winner.

Postecoglou won titles in Australia and Japan with South Melbourne FC, Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F Marino.

This earned him a move to Celtic side reeling from a failed ten-in-a-row attempt in 2021.

Postecoglou duly turned them into a juggernaut again, winning the last two Scottish titles in a row, plus two Scottish League Cups.

The 57-year-old has also proven to be a master in the transfer market, unearthing gems time and time again.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Peter Cklamovski, worked as Postecoglou’s assistant boss at Yokohama F Marinos, had the highest praise for the Australian.

He told Football Scotland in November 2022: “Obviously there has been strong interest for Ange recently.

“I’ve been saying this for over a decade but Ange is one of the best managers in the world.

“He is showing his quality in the Celtic role, he loves Celtic and is doing an amazing job there.

“He will prove that he is one of the best managers in the world in the English Premier League also.

“I’m sure this will happen at the right time for all parties.”