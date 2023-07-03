‘Incredible’ Premier League player is top of Arsenal’s list after Rice and Timber signings

Arsenal remain keen on signing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, despite being busy working on other transfer deals.

The Gunners are looking to complete deals for both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice this week. However, it doesn’t look like their business will be stopping there.

According to German outlet Kicker, Arsenal still have City’s Cancelo at the top of their list of targets.

Kicker claims that the Gunners see Cancelo as the ideal signing and after Bayern opted not to sign him, Mikel Arteta could look to move for the Portuguese star.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Of course, we all know that Arsenal holding an interest in Cancelo is nothing brand new. But with the deal for Timber edging closer, it will come as a surprise to some Gunners fans that Cancelo remains a target.

Timber is expected to play as a right-back for Mikel Arteta with license to move into a midfield role. Cancelo has done that role for City over the years to great effect.

Strength in depth

Wow. If Arsenal managed to sign Joao Cancelo as well as all the other players being mentioned, then it will be a huge, huge summer.

Cancelo is a world class player who has simply lost his way a bit after some sort of falling out with Guardiola. But that doesn’t mean he can’t still do the business and he’d suit Arsenal brilliantly.

Lauded by Guardiola for having ‘incredible‘ quality, Cancelo is just the sort of player Mikel Arteta loves. And in his system, he’d be absolutely perfect.

If Arsenal sign Cancelo, Rice, and Timber, then the Premier League title is very much in sight.