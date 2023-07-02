Arsenal close to wrapping up double transfer deal for Rice and Timber

Arsenal are closing in on two more signings and could announce the captures of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber shortly.

The Gunners are pushing with all they’ve got to get deals over the line for both Timber and Rice. The pair will follow Kai Havertz to The Emirates, after he completed a £65m move last week.

And now, according to The Mirror, Arsenal could be set to announce the signings of Rice and Timber within the next 48 hours.

The Mirror claims that the deals for the duo are all but done and that Gunners fans can expect to hear something from the club soon.

For Mikel Arteta, this would be huge news. Arsenal are going all out this summer it seems to strengthen the ranks after pushing Manchester City so close last term.

Photo by Alex Pantling – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Arsenal mean business

The Gunners fans cannot be complaining this summer. At all.

The Kroenke’s have gone all out to back Mikel Arteta and Edu and they’re clearly wanting to build on the sporting legacy they are delivering over in the US.

The Arsenal owners are becoming accustomed to success and it’s little surprise to see them now pushing on to try and get Arsenal that Premier League title.

It feels like a big summer, this. And in reality, with City having a bit of a switch around in personnel, there could be a gap for a team like Arsenal to snatch top spot.

Rice and Timber will be superb signings for Arsenal alongside Havertz. But you get the impression they aren’t completely done either.

Mikel Arteta always speaks of doing deals if they’re right for the club and never saying no. Don’t be surprised, then, if Arsenal sign one or two more after this double deal.