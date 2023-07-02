‘Done deal’: Sky Sports journalist says Arsenal have more or less signed Jurrien Timber

Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Jurrien Timber, with the deal all but done and dusted for a fee of around £39.5m.

Timber has been on Arsenal’s radar all summer and talks have ramped up in recent days. And now, it seems a deal to bring the Dutch defender to The Emirates is set to be announced.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the deal is almost done and Arsenal could announce it over the next two days.

Taking to Twitter just now, Plettenberg confirmed details of the deal, which will see Arsenal pay around 46m Euros in total, including bonuses.

Timber’s arrival will follow the announcement of Kai Havertz last week. The Gunners are also working hard to finalise a deal for Declan Rice and hope to be able to announce that one soon as well.

Timber will likely be the first choice at right-back as Mikel Arteta looks to use Ben White more centrally. Indeed, there’s been talk of a move to back three, with Timber an option as a wing-back or even inside midfielder if needed.

The Gunners will have spent more than £200m if they get the deals for Timber and Rice announced.

Arsenal fans are already loving this transfer window and it seems things just keep getting better.

Plettenberg’s little bombshell here means it’s a nice piece of Sunday news for the Gunners, who seem to be really going for things this summer.

Timber’s arrival is a good one. It solidifies a defence that needed help and gives Arteta even more scope for movement and changes of shape next term.

In today’s market, £40m or so is not a lot either and for a young international defender, Arsenal might have got themselves a bargain here.