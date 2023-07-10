‘Incredible’ player edging closer to Newcastle, he’s already accepted a deal

Newcastle United are getting closer to agreeing a deal to sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who shared more information about the proposed move for the 25-year-old on Twitter.

Newcastle have already secured the signing of Sandro Tonali at this early stage of the summer.

The Italian international should slot straight into Newcastle’s midfield and may allow Bruno Guimaraes to play further forward.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

So far, Eddie Howe hasn’t rushed into any deals for any other players.

They were linked with James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai, but both players have already joined Premier League rivals.

Instead, Newcastle are now moving closer to signing Maddison’s Leicester City teammate Harvey Barnes.

The winger had a fantastic season despite The Foxes being relegated from the Premier League.

Their demotion might help Newcastle secure a better deal for the one-cap England international.

Newcastle edging closer to signing Barnes

Talking about the 25-year-old on Twitter, Romano said: “Newcastle are planning to advance on Harvey Barnes deal next week. Talks are already underway but negotiations will continue in the next days to get it done.

“Barnes already accepted Newcastle as destination, deal depends on clubs and #NUFC outgoings.”

The ‘incredible’ winger would be a brilliant option for Newcastle in wide areas next season.

Barnes is capable of playing as a winger who can hug the touchline and deliver crosses, or cutting inside into the box.

Having that versatility makes him very difficult to defend against.

It also means his teammates have plenty of options when it comes to linking up with Barnes in attacking areas.

Barnes scored 13 goals last season but only managed a single assist from the left wing.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Howe will want him to improve on those numbers next season.

In Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, he has two forwards who are in much better form than any of Leicester’s strikers.

Newcastle are edging closer to welcoming Barnes to the club which appears to be a very sensible signing.