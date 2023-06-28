Report: Newcastle ‘advanced’ in talks over £60m ace likened to Rui Costa

Newcastle United have reportedly got an incredibly deal for Sandro Tonali over the line.

However, the Magpies likely won’t be signing James Maddison, who now looks set for Tottenham.

The Northern Echo has provided some information on who Newcastle are looking at as an alternative.

Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

The outlet claims that the Magpies were aware Maddison’s preference was for a move to London.

After Spurs made a formal offer, Newcastle decided to focus their attentions elsewhere.

This is because of the decreased chance of negotiating Leicester’s price down, or indeed Maddison’s salary.

With that in mind, RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai remains a ‘leading target’ for Newcastle now.

The Magpies have held ‘preliminary talks’ with Leipzig’s hierarchy, which are ‘more advanced’ than Liverpool.

For context, the Reds have reportedly entered the race to sign the Hungary captain too.

At Newcastle, ‘there is a feeling that there is scope for negotiations’ for Szoboszlai’s transfer fee and wages.

Szoboszlai reportedly has a £60m release clause as part of his Leipzig contract.

However, there is some uncertainty over when that clause is due to lapse.

‘Dominik is special’

Szoboszlai very much fits the Newcastle transfer strategy. He’s young, talented, and shouldn’t be too difficult to sign.

The 22-year-old is one of the rising stars of European football and would be a great signing for the Magpies.

Szoboszlai made 44 appearances for Leipzig last season, helping his side finish third in the Bundesliga.

He registered an impressive 10 goals and 14 assists along the way.

Former Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch previously said that the Hungarian is “just as talented as Erling Haaland”.

Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

“As talent goes, there aren’t many better players that can play his position,” the Bundesliga website quotes Marsch as saying.

“Some are strong, some are technical, some are good tactically, and some can defend well or run a lot.

“However, Dominik is special because he has all of these skills combined.”

The Bundesliga website also compared Szoboszlai to AC Milan, Benfica and Portugal icon Rui Costa.

“An attacking midfielder by trade, Szoboszlai was often deployed in a wider role at Leipzig in 2022/23,” they wrote.

“Capable of picking a pass, feinting past opposition players and finishing with aplomb from all manner of angles, he’s a devilishly snug fit for both roles.

“The Leipzig No.17 is also a real threat from set-pieces, drawing comparisons with some of the great European playmakers of yesteryear, such as Portugal great Rui Costa.”