Newcastle United did not decide to challenge Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of James Maddison after feeling he didn’t fit their needs right now.

The Athletic claim that Newcastle’s transfer approach this summer has led them to be more precise over their transfer targets.

Maddison was long-linked with a move to St James’ Park before sealing a switch to Tottenham last week.

The 26-year-old received interest from the Magpies last summer and The Evening Standard claimed they were the front-runners to snap him up this time around.

But Maddison completed a £40 million switch to Tottenham last week and many wondered why Newcastle didn’t match their bid to try and sign him.

Now, The Athletic has offered some insight into why Newcastle ultimately decided against going for Maddison.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Why Newcastle didn’t go for Maddison

The outlet notes that if Newcastle don’t feel like the player is a priority or exactly right for them at the time, they will not move, regardless of the circumstances.

That was the case with Maddison. Tottenham eventually had a relatively free path to get him, despite reports of strong interest from Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle had been long-term admirers, but despite seeing the England international potentially join a rival in the race for a top-four place, Newcastle stood firm.

It’s noted that if Newcastle cannot get exactly what they want, they will ‘double down on getting better’.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, Newcastle announced the signing of Sandro Tonali this week as the Italian midfielder completed a switch to St James’ Park.

Their interest in Maddison seemed to cool as they closed in on Tonali, which would suggest they preferred the Italian over the former Leicester star.

Nevertheless, both Tottenham and Newcastle will undoubtedly be happy with how things worked out.

Spurs have addressed a key area in their side by bringing in Maddison, while the Magpies have snapped up a midfielder who impressed for AC Milan in the Champions League last season.