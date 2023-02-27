'Incredible': Emerson Royal says Tottenham have an amazing player who Antonio Conte's barely started this season











Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has been singing the praises of Brazilian stars Lucas Moura and Richarlison.

Emerson Royal was speaking to Football London after Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Chelsea yesterday.

The full-back has impressed since Spurs signed Pedro Porro from Sporting as his replacement.

He was on the score sheet against West Ham last weekend, and helped Tottenham keep another clean sheet yesterday.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, he played the full 90 minutes, with Porro brought on further up the pitch for Richarlison.

Emerson was involved in one of the key incidents of yesterday’s match.

He was booked for his part in the brawl that saw Hakim Ziyech get sent off, before the red card was rescinded.

The right-back refocused in the second-half, and has made it very hard for Antonio Conte to drop him.

After the match, Emerson Royal wanted to give Tottenham teammate Lucas Moura a special mention.

The winger has struggled with injuries all season, but is still having an impact on the squad behind-the-scenes.

Emerson Royal praises Tottenham teammate Lucas Moura

Speaking to the press at full-time, Emerson highlighted how his Brazilian teammates have helped him this season.

“[Lucas and Richarlison are] both incredible players – two of the best,” Emerson Royal said. “It is a great pleasure to share the pitch with them.

“Richarlison has only just got here but he already has a very important role to play. Here Lucas is a very experienced player, and he helps us a lot.

“Richarlison and I are quite similar in the sense that we’re both young at heart, he is a young player, and we get on well together.

“The same with Lucas, but he is more of a father for me and Richarlison. During the times that us two get annoyed, Lucas is the one to calm us down.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham are now really benefitting from Lucas’s influence on both Emerson Royal and Richarlison.

Spurs fans have seen the pair play a big role in recent weeks, with Emerson hailed for his ‘huge performance’ yesterday.

In contrast, Lucas Moura’s injury issues have meant he’s barely featured under Antonio Conte this season.

Club legend Ledley King suggested the 24-year-old is playing at a really high level right now.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may have expected to see Pedro Porro lighting up the right-hand side in north London by now.

Emerson Royal’s form has meant that his introduction to the Spurs fans has been put on hold.

Show all