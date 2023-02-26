Ledley King says Tottenham's Emerson Royal is playing at such a high level right now











Ledley King has been speaking about Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal and says he is playing at a high level at the moment.

Emerson has enjoyed a mixed spell in north London since making the switch from Barcelona for £26 million back in 2021.

The 24-year-old has struggled to adapt to Antonio Conte’s system but has put in some promising displays of late.

King spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Chelsea today and was asked about Emerson’s recent upturn in form.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

King praises Emerson Royal

“He’s playing at a very high level at the moment, which is fantastic to see. It’s been a slow burner during his time but we can all see the quality he has,” King said.

“At the moment, he’s playing as well as anyone and hopefully another big performance from him today.”

Of course, Emerson’s position in the side seemed to be far from certain after Spurs brought in Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon last month.

But after a shaky debut from the Spaniard a couple of weeks back, Emerson has stepped up and kept his place in the starting line-up for the time being.

But King feels Emerson’s improved form is more to do with a confidence boost as the club decided to keep him over the likes of Matt Doherty and Djed Spence.

“It helps. Although we’ve had competition for places before that, there was quite a lot of rotation in his position before,” the Tottenham legend added.

“I think the confidence as well that he’s stayed at the club when others have left, maybe that element as well. But there’s no doubt we’re starting to see the best of him.”

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Emerson seems to have turned a corner over the past few weeks and while he hasn’t improved his end product massively, he seems to be playing to his strengths lately.

Porro will undoubtedly get his opportunity in the coming weeks, but it’s brilliant for Conte that he now has two very different options in the position.

