Tottenham saw off Chelsea to make it three wins from four in the Premier League and continue their push for the Champions League.

Cristian Stellini was once again the manager’s seat in Antonio Conte’s absence. The Italian coach has held the reins well while Conte recovers, with Spurs seemingly playing with a new-found freedom.

One of the players to really be enjoying himself lately is Emerson Royal. The Brazilian has come in for so much criticism this season that it’s amazing he is keeping going. But against Chelsea, he was excellent again.

And speaking on Stadium Astro, former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly had high praise for Royal post-match.

“Emerson Royal is the one that stands out the most. His performance today both defensively and offensively was superb. He was up there for man of the match,” Kelly said.

“Another player who just seems reborn. Maybe it’s the added pressure of having someone like Porro coming in. We talked about that before with players, can you rise to the challenge? Is he going to take your place? No he’s not. Huge performance.”

Spurs travel to Sheffield United next in the FA Cup 5th Round. Conte may well be back. But if not, Stellini will be in charge once again.

TBR’s View: Emerson Royal is like a new player

Sometimes it just takes a bit of hard work to reap the rewards and it seems like Emerson Royal is benefitting from his work off the pitch.

It’s well known that Royal – who signed for around £25m – has invested off the field in getting better. And on the pitch, Tottenham fans are starting to see what seems like a new signing.

The Brazilian deserves this sort of praise from Kelly here. The signing of Porro was meant to be the beginning of the end for Royal. Instead, it seems like it’s going to be the making of him.

