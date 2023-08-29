‘In the last couple of days’: £15m Tottenham player’s agents have just offered him to Man United – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been offered to Manchester United, but there has, so far, been no talks with Tottenham Hotspur about a move for the Dane.

Romano was speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast about Erik ten Hag’s search to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes this week.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looks to be a contender to leave Tottenham before the deadline. The 28-year-old has only played a bit-part role under Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Reports from The Telegraph this week claimed that Manchester United are considering a surprise move for £15 million man Hojbjerg, who had previously rejected a switch to Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United and Tottenham yet to speak over Hojbjerg move

But it seems that Hojbjerg’s representatives may be keen to get the former Southampton captain to Old Trafford. Romano suggested that talks between Manchester United and Tottenham have not started. But United have now been offered the chance to sign the midfielder.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

“The midfielder is the real priority. We know they had contacts for Sofyan Amrabat. Also Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham has been offered to Manchester United in the last couple of days,” he told Men in Blazers.

“But at the moment, no direct contact between clubs yet for Hojbjerg. So I’m not sure it’s going to be a priority target.”

It would be a boost for Tottenham to sell Hojbjerg before the deadline – particularly if he ends up moving to a Premier League rival.

The partnership between Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr looks to have huge potential. Meanwhile, Postecoglou also has Oliver Skipp in his ranks. And Tottenham also have Rodrigo Bentancur to come back from a long-term injury.

Hojbjerg has been ‘brilliant‘ at times for Spurs. But he is someone the fans have never really taken to in the same way they already love the likes of James Maddison and Destiny Udogie.

And it would appear that Postecoglou is not completely convinced that Hojbjerg is right for his side either.

But it remains to be seen if Manchester United decide to make a move for Hojbjerg now.

Certainly, they could do a lot worse if it appears that the window is in danger of closing without a new face coming through the door.