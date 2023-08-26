James Maddison has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after his display from the bench against Bournemouth today.

Maddison spoke to Spurs Play after Tottenham picked up a 2-0 win over the Cherries on Saturday afternoon.

The Englishman opened the scoring for Spurs inside the opening 20 minutes with a composed finish.

Dejan Kulusevski gave Tottenham some breathing space just after the hour mark, which ultimately ensured all three points for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

But the Aussie made some smart changes during the game which helped his side see out a win at the Vitality Stadium.

Indeed, Hojbjerg was introduced to the action in place of Pape Matar Sarr in the 60th minute and Giovani Lo Celso was also brought in for Maddison just 10 minutes later.

And Maddison praised the duo after today’s win on the south coast.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Maddison on Hojbjerg and Lo Celso

“It’s really tough to see out games,” Maddison said. “But the two-goal cushion does definitely help, when that second goal goes in, it’s just a bit of a relief because you know then the two-goal cushion gives you a little bit of time to try and kill the game.

“The gaffer wants us to do that by passing a staying on the front foot. To be fair, I thought even Pierre and Gio, who came on, were absolutely brilliant.

“Like I said earlier, Bournemouth started the second half really well and were on top a little bit.

“When he [Postecoglou] made the subs, they came in and made a big impact straight away and we got the second goal and got control of the game.”

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Hojbjerg had a similar impact on last week’s game as he came off the bench to steady the ship against Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham this summer, with reports suggesting he’s keen on a switch to Atletico Madrid.

But if the midfielder doesn’t secure a move before next week’s deadline, he’s already shown he can be a useful player for Postecoglou.

Of course, Hojbjerg has been a key man at Spurs over the past three years so it remains unclear whether he’ll be happy to play a bit-part role under Postecoglou.

But the Dane certainly doesn’t seem like the type of player to kick up a fuss over a lack of playing time.