Michail Antonio has shared that he rejected West Ham United’s idea for him to leave on loan to the Championship in the past.

Antonio was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast and mentioned that he believed he would get his opportunity if he stayed.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The striker shared that his opportunity did then come, albeit at right-back.

Antonio said: “It got to a stage where I wasn’t playing and I was getting upset that I wasn’t playing, and then I had the opportunity to go back on loan to the Championship.

“But I was 25, I had played in the Championship from 18, I was like there is no need for me to go back.

“So I said I’m staying, I want my opportunity here, and then within a month I started every game.

“It wasn’t in my position, it was right-back, but I was starting every game until the season ended and from there I have played basically every game when I’ve been fit since.”

Michail Antonio’s comments are particularly pertinent right now given he’s linked with a move to leave West Ham in this window.

Antonio has been linked with a host of clubs including English sides Leeds United and Everton.

And although his future does seem somewhat undecided, Antonio had previously said a move to neither was close.

Antonio said he previously refused to leave West Ham on loan and wanted to fight for his chance

Of course, now 33-years-old Antonio is at a completely different stage of his career than that referenced.

If he does stay at West Ham you would expect he’d still be the first choice striker under David Moyes, though.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

£7m Antonio spearheaded West Ham to their UEFA Europa Conference League win last season and fans would surely be disappointed to see him leave.

Declan Rice has departed, Lucas Paqueta is subject of bids from Manchester City – fans won’t want to lose another key player.

Antonio did of course start up top in West Ham’s first Premier League game of the season against Bournemouth.

And despite being subbed for Danny Ings late on, fans might hope that his start is a good indicator that he’s staying put.