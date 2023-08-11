Michail Antonio’s West Ham future is up in the air at the moment.

The forward has been linked with the likes of Leeds and Everton in recent times, and with West Ham seemingly set to splash the cash in the coming weeks, his position could come under threat at the London Stadium.

Antonio himself is well aware of the links, and he’s addressed his own future on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Antonio says that, despite being linked to Leeds and Everton, there’s nothing concrete or solid happening at the moment and that he’s focused on playing for West Ham and working to get the team back to where they should be.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nothing concrete

Antonio spoke about his future.

“I’m being linked and there are talks of me leaving but right now there is nothing solid or concrete so all I can do is keep working hard, keep playing for the team I’m definitely currently employed by and whatever happens, happens,” Antonio said.

“Even if I did leave I would still be on the pod anyway, you can’t get rid of me.”

Open to it

It doesn’t sound as though Antonio is entirely confident about his future at West Ham.

Phrases such as ‘whatever happens, happens’ would suggest that Antonio knows he could be on his way out of the London Stadium this summer, and all interested parties should now be on red alert.

Of course, doing a deal for the £7m striker won’t be easy given that West Ham don’t have an outright replacement through the door yet, but if Antonio is of the opinion that he could be leaving, then perhaps there is a move to be made here.

Keep an eye on Antonio as he could soon be leaving West Ham.