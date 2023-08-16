Callum Wilson reacts as West Ham reject £70m Lucas Paqueta bid from Manchester City

Callum Wilson has suggested that he would be keen to move if he was Lucas Paqueta and Manchester City had made a move to sign the West Ham star this summer.

Wilson was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast about the future of the Brazilian with Pep Guardiola’s side working on a potential deal.

West Ham fans obviously knew what was likely to happen with Declan Rice this summer. But few would have anticipated that Lucas Paqueta may follow the Englishman out of the London Stadium door.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported this week that Manchester City have made a £70 million bid for Paqueta. And they are set to return with an improved offer after West Ham turned down their first approach for the former Lyon star.

Wilson thinks Lucas Paqueta will want Manchester City move

City’s need for another midfielder has only increased with Kevin De Bruyne sustaining a serious injury in their season opener at Burnley. So Hammers supporters must be fearing the worst.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Wilson suggested that he could understand why West Ham turned down the opening offer from the Cityzens. However, he added that he would imagine that Paqueta will be keen to take up the chance to join City.

“Oh wow. How much did you buy him? If you’re a business man that’s not much profit, you’re probably wanting more,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“But if I’m Paqueta and £70 million offer has come in, which is a good offer, you have brought me for £52 million, you’re making £18 million and I have the champions wanting to sign me. He’s obviously going to be wanting to go, no?”

It would be a massive blow for David Moyes’ side to lose Paqueta. He was outrageously good when he started to find his feet in the Premier League last season.

And of course, West Ham have already said goodbye to one talisman this summer. So the prospect of replacing another would make life incredibly difficult for the Irons in the final couple of weeks in the window.

But as Wilson notes, keeping him at West Ham may now go against the player’s wishes with Manchester City the team chasing his signature.