Arsenal fans may be disappointed to hear Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on their Brazilian transfer target Bitello.

Reports had suggested that Arsenal were closing in on the signing and a deal could be completed this week.

Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

However, Romano shared, via Caught Offside, that he doesn’t think things are as advanced as others have suggested.

Romano said: “I’m aware that there have been reports claiming a deal is close for Arsenal to sign Bitello from Gremio this week, but I’m not sure things are as advanced as others have suggested.”

This of course will not be the news Gunners fans will want to receive.

23-year-old Bitello is someone that Arsenal scouts are fond of, but Romano says there’s not been a bid just yet.

Arsenal’s approach to scouting Brazil has definitely improved since Edu joined as the club’s Sporting Director.

Gabriel Martinelli has been a huge success since arriving and winger Marquinhos is also showing a lot of promise too.

Fans would be right in thinking Bitello could be another smart signing, despite his name not being widely known across Europe.

The exact role Bitello would play in Arsenal’s squad would remain to be seen.

Bitello presents a very versatile option with plenty of games across defensive and attacking midfield positions for his club Gremio.

And with a reported price of around £6.9m, the transfer seems like a low-risk move for the Gunners – with a potentially big upside.

Romano says Arsenal have not made a bid for Bitello

Romano’s update comes at a time when Arsenal are said to be focusing on departures before any more players arrive at the club.

One of those expected departures, Folarin Balogun, is now training away from the squad on their US tour.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The striker looked to respond to the decision on Twitter, but we’re still no closer to an outcome there it seems.

Rob Holding has been linked with a move, a £2m bid was rejected from Besiktas.

Nuno Tavares has been linked with a move to West Ham.

Cedric Soares has a ton of suitors, the list goes on.

And whilst Romano’s update may suggest a slower timeline for any Bitello deal, it would make sense if Arsenal targeted sales first.

Bitello’s profile looks very beneficiary for Arteta’s plans this season, especially in replacing Granit Xhaka, and fans will hope a deal does transpire.

It’s a summer of a lot of moving pieces for Arsenal, and they’ll be hoping Bitello is one that’s incoming.