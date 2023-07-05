Arsenal set Nuno Tavares asking price as West Ham eye move

Arsenal plan to ask for at least £21.4 million for Nuno Tavares this summer, with West Ham amongst the sides keen to sign the full-back in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that Galatasaray are also keeping an eye on the 23-year-old.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It would be no surprise to see Nuno Tavares leave Arsenal this summer. Mikel Arteta’s men have made rapid progress over the last 12 months. Meanwhile, the Portuguese had a mixed time out on loan with Marseille.

Arsenal want at least £21.4m for Nuno Tavares

Reports from I News claimed that West Ham were the team most interested in Tavares. Arsenal meanwhile, were set to demand around £8 million for the left-back.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, it seems that the Gunners may actually be holding out for a lot more. Tuttomercatoweb reports Arsenal want at least £21.4 million (€25 million) for the former Benfica man.

Meanwhile, it is suggested that Galatasaray and West Ham are in the running for his signature.

Arsenal fans would be lauding Edu if they received anything like £21.4 million for Tavares. Of course, he is a young player who is going to improve in the years to come.

But it is hard to see him making a career for himself at Arsenal. He made a lightning start to life in North London. However, his frailties as a defender came to the fore as the season went on.

And it was a similar story at Marseille. He was unbelievable in front of goal early on. But he was unable to kick on from that point. And it is no surprise that there appears to be no chance of the Ligue 1 side looking to keep him.

It would be a shock if West Ham were prepared to spend so much on Tavares. But Arsenal will argue in any negotiations that there is a lot more to come from him.