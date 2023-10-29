Ian Wright admits £22m Tottenham man is now one of his favourite players

Ian Wright has now admitted that Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min is one of his favourite players following the win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal legend Wright was begrudgingly praising Tottenham on the BBC’s Match of the Day yesterday.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Wright thought that Ange Postecoglou’s team looked superb with both their workrate and their football against Palace.

And the pundit reserved special praise for Son, a player he’s always admired.

Wright said: “It’s really good and bad to see at the same time, it’s beautiful play from Tottenham.

“Son is one of my favourite players, I’m delighted for him.”

Of course, it’s hard for anyone in football to deny just how good Ange Postecoglou’s side look right now.

Opposition fans keep expecting this Spurs team to slip up, they keep expecting the next challenge to be too big, but this team just keeps winning.

And a lot of that credit does have to go to Tottenham’s captain, Son.

The £22m forward’s turnaround this season has been nothing short of remarkable.

And although Wright always remained a big fan, some doubted if Son would return to his best for Tottenham.

Wright is delighted to see Son leading the way for Tottenham

If a Friday night trip to Selhurst Park wasn’t enough of a test, Tottenham will now host Chelsea a week on Monday.

Chelsea won’t come into the game in their best of form, but the sides do always have special encounters.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

And Wright would probably point out that there’s every reason to believe that Tottenham and Son can win again.

31-year-old Son now has eight goals in 10 Premier League games this season.

And remarkably, Luton and Sheffield United are the only two sides Son has failed to score against in his last seven games.

Ian Wright hasn’t been the only man of an Arsenal persuasion praising Tottenham of late.

Arsene Wenger has now hailed Micky van de Ven as ‘absolutely exceptional’ following his performance against Palace.

The former Arsenal boss thought that van de Ven has solved a clear issue that Spurs had at centre-back.