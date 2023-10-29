Alan Shearer admits he doesn’t think 24-year-old Arsenal player will ever be Arteta’s main man

Alan Shearer still isn’t quite convinced that Eddie Nketiah can be the lead striker for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal this season.

Shearer was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day and was full of praise for Nketiah’s performance.



However, the pundit thought that Nketiah will still just be an excellent squad option for Arsenal moving forwards.

Shearer praised the role that Nketiah plays for Arsenal, but he doesn’t think that he’ll ever be the main man for Arteta.

He said: “He’s a good player to come in there isn’t he.

“He’s unlikely ever to be the main man but you [Gary Lineker] are absolutely right.

“When you’re in a football club that’s challenging for the honours, you need players of quality to come in.

“He’s that, and he’ll always be a threat.”

Of course, Eddie Nketiah will surely be determined to change that opinion with more chances.

Although Sheffield United didn’t prove the toughest opposition, Nketiah couldn’t do much more to impress.

And the striker will now need to continue this form.

Shearer thinks Nketiah is just a strong squad player for Arsenal

Although Gabriel Jesus is only out for a short period, Eddie Nkeitah does now have another huge chance to prove his worth.

Arsenal have some very tricky fixtures coming up prior to the next international break.



Mikel Arteta’s side travel to West Ham United on Wednesday in the EFL Cup, and they then face another trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

As Shearer may point out, Nkeitah has found his scoring boots against the league’s bottom side, but the true test will come when Arsenal face tougher opposition.

Everyone associated with Arsenal will be backing Nkeitah to succeed.

And Ian Wright was one Arsenal fan who was delighted to see the England international on top form this weekend.

Wright loved Nkeitah’s positioning throughout the game and thought he looked incredibly sharp.

Takehiro Tomiyasu also received some love from Mikel Arteta following his first goal for the club, a player who is enjoying a very successful period.