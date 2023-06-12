Journalists Dean Jones and Graeme Bailey both believe that Tottenham Hotspur are actually ahead of Newcastle United in the race to sign James Maddison this summer.

The two transfer experts were speaking on Chasing The Transfer about the future of the Leicester City talisman following the Foxes’ relegation.

Reports from the Daily Mail suggested that Newcastle are expected to make their move for Maddison this week.

Tottenham lead Newcastle in Maddison race

Meanwhile, reports from The Telegraph claimed that Newcastle are growing confident of reaching a compromise with Leicester over his £60 million asking price.

Eddie Howe’s men can offer Maddison Champions League football next year. So it really would not be a huge surprise if the 26-year-old ends up on Tyneside this summer.

However, it is interesting that both Jones and Bailey believe that Newcastle may not be leading the race after all.

“I’ll be completely honest with you, I think Tottenham have the jump on Newcastle here,” Jones told Chasing The Transfer. “I think that Tottenham are slightly ahead of them. I think in terms of the lines of communication that are opening here to get a deal done for James Maddison, the people that will be doing the deal, I think that Tottenham probably have better connections here.

“I agree with you,” Bailey added. “I think Tottenham are in pole position here. As long as Maddison likes Ange Postecoglou and wants to play Ange ball at Tottenham, I make them favourites at this point. They’ll pay more than Newcastle are willing to pay.”

Tottenham have arguably got their work cut out if they make the same offer to Maddison as Newcastle. The Magpies’ rise up the Premier League table has been absolutely rapid.

Spurs meanwhile, had a really miserable year. They are set to go in a different direction next season under Ange Postecoglou. And there is a question mark over the future of Harry Kane.

Appointing Postecoglou is a really exciting move from Tottenham. But some may view moving to Spurs as something of a gamble for someone like Maddison – particularly when Newcastle are keen.

If everything clicks for the ‘incredible‘ England international at Tottenham, it could be a game-changing move for the club and the player.

And it is very interesting that both Jones and Bailey actually make Spurs the favourites to sign Maddison right now.