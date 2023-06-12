Newcastle United are growing confident that they will now be able to reach a compromise with Leicester City over a fee for James Maddison.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that Newcastle are not willing to pay £60 million for the 26-year-old in this window.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

James Maddison is definitely going to be one of the names to really keep an eye on in the early stages of the summer. He was a shining light in such a disappointing campaign for Leicester.

Newcastle growing confident of reaching compromise on Maddison

Maddison ended the year with 10 goals and nine assists. Unsurprisingly, he is set to attract offers to stay in the Premier League ahead of next season.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Reports from the Daily Mail on Monday suggested that Newcastle are now expected to make their bid for Maddison this week. However, the transfer fee looked set to be an issue.

Leicester want as much as £60 million for the attacking midfielder. That is obviously steep for someone who could be in the Championship next year. He also only has one year remaining on his contract.

However, The Telegraph reports that Newcastle are growing confident that they will reach a compromise with the Foxes over a price for Maddison.

Had Leicester stayed up, Maddison probably would have gone for something like £60 million. So he is certainly someone with the talent to command a huge fee.

He is an ‘incredible‘ talent who has been absolutely outstanding in the Premier League for three years now.

So it is a really exciting update to hear that Newcastle are getting hopeful of reaching an agreement with Leicester for Maddison.