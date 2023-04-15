Ilkay Gundogan's agent speaks out amid links to Arsenal and Barcelona











Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is still yet to decide on his future, despite recent talk of a move to Barcelona.

Arsenal are also known to be keen on signing the German international. Gundogan is expected to leave City in the summer and has a number of options.

However, his agent has spoken to the Spanish media and insisted that as of now, nothing has been agreed.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gundogan’s agent speaks out

In a report by 90Min quoting Spanish outlet AS, Gundogan’s agent – who is unnamed in the report – claims that there is no agreement just yet.

Instead, Gundogan is focussing on winning the title and Champions League with Man City.

“I’m surprised about the news regarding an agreement being closed as there’s no full agreement with any club now,” he said.

“It is not yet decided where he will play in the coming seasons. His only focus right now is on Manchester City.”

Gundogan has been one of the mainstays of the Pep Guardiola era at City and will go down as one of the club’s best ever signings at just £20m.

The German midfield has played a key role this season too and despite being 32, is believed to be keen on carrying on for some time yet.

TBR’s View: Gundogan good enough for most

Some players just have it and Ilkay Gundogan is one of those players. He is everything you want and need in a top midfielder and City are lucky to have him.

For Arsenal, the signing of Jorginho might convince them not to land Gundogan. But on the flipside, there has been so much success with the signings of Jesus and Zinchenko from City, that Arteta might fancy another reunion.

Gundogan remains a player of high quality. And if he does end up at Barca or Arsenal, they’re getting a top end player.