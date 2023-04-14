Barcelona think they've beaten Arsenal to signing Ilkay Gundogan











Arsenal had hoped to bring in the experience of Ilkay Gundogan this summer but it looks like they might be missing out to Barcelona.

According to a report from 90Min, Barcelona feel like they’re close to doing a deal to sign Gundogan. It comes amid reports recently that Arsenal were looking to land the experience German.

The 32-year-old is set to leave Manchester City after a trophy-laden period with the club under Pep Guardiola.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gundogan was signed by Man City for just £20m back in 2016. Since then, the German international has won everything but the Champions League with City. Of course, they are edging closer to another final in this season’s competition, meaning Gundogan could get the perfect sign off.

Known for being one of Mesut Ozil’s best friends in football, Gundogan has certainly proven to be a superb signing for City.

His experience – coupled with the quality Arsenal got when landing Jesus and Zinchenko last summer – has seen Mikel Arteta earmark Gundogan as a potential signing.

However, it seems it is Barcelona who feel they’ve won the race. This, despite their continuing financial issues.

TBR’s View: Gundogan perhaps just too old for Arsenal

It’s all well and good bringing in that experience but Arsenal did that with Jorginho and in reality, they probably don’t need someone like Ilkay Gundogan as well.

This Arsenal squa has so much quality in it already. Yes, Gundogan has obvious quality and would more than likely improve the Gunners’ squad.

However, missing out to Barcelona isn’t the end of the world either. Barca have made a hash of their signings in recent times and given Gundogan is now 32, there’s a risk in them signing another ageing player.

Arsenal, of course, will be keeping watch. But if Gundogan does slip the net, then it’s not the end of the world.