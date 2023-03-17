Arsenal want to sign Ilkay Gundogan, months after he seriously annoyed Zinchenko











Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer.

The German midfielder has been a mainstay of the City midfield for some time now. But with contract talks at an impasse, there could be a chance Gundogan moves on this summer. And according to Sport, Arsenal are one of the clubs waiting in the wings.

As we know, Arsenal haven’t been averse to shopping at The Etihad lately. This past summer saw both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko arrive at Arsenal from City.

And speaking of Zinchenko, the fiery Ukrainian might not be overjoyed to see Gundogan arrive at The Emirates.

Pushing and shoving

Going back to the clash between Arsenal and City in the cup in January, Gundogan appeared to seriously rile his former teammate.

After approaching Zinchenko at full-time, the Arsenal man was in no mood for being friends as he wagged his finger and barked back at Gundogan, who was clearly trying to wind his former teammate up.

Zinchenko eventually saw the funnier side of things as the likes of Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish calmed the situation.

But whether or not Zinchenko would be a big fan of seeing Gundogan with Arsenal after that little altercation, is up for debate.

TBR’s View: Ilkay Gundogan would be a strange signing for Arsenal

Gundogan has been superb for City since signing for just £20m back in 2016. But surely, now he’s into his 30s, it’s not the sort of signing Arsenal will pursue this summer.

Arsenal surprised everyone by signing Jorginho in January so it would be an even bigger surprise if they went and signed another midfield who is arguably past his prime.

Of course, Gundogan remains a fine player. But in terms of what Arsenal are building and the model they are following, it’s just hard to see a deal being done.

